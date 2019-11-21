More than 29,000 children have been killed since the start of the war in Syria in 2011, a London-based rights watchdog said.

In a report released on the occasion of World Children’s Day on Wednesday, the Syrian Network for Human Rights said it documented the deaths of 22,753 children by forces of the Assad regime and allied Iran-backed terrorist groups.

The chemical attacks blamed on the regime killed at least 186 children. At least 305 children died due to malnutrition and medicine shortages in areas under siege by the regime.

Russian forces came in second place – killing 1,928 children.

Another 984 children were killed by opposition forces battling the Syrian regime, 956 by Daesh, 924 by the US-led international coalition and 214 children by the SDF – another name used by the YPG terror group.

Children in detention

Meanwhile, 5,034 children remain in detention in Syria. These include 3,618 children held by the Assad regime and 722 held by YPG.

Another 326 children are being held by Daesh in areas under its control.

Syria has been locked in a vicious war since early 2011, when Bashar al Assad's regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have since been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN figures.

Read the complete report here.