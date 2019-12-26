TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's court rules block on Wikipedia violates rights
With six out of 10 votes, the court rules in favour of the online encyclopedia blocked in the country since April 29, 2017.
Turkey's court rules block on Wikipedia violates rights
It was not immediately clear when access to the website would be restored. / AFP Archive
December 26, 2019

Turkey's highest court on Thursday ruled in favour of Wikipedia, saying the Turkish government's two-year ban on the online encyclopedia constitutes a violation of freedom of expression.

The judges voted 10-6 in favour of Wikipedia, Anadolu Agency reported.

There was no immediate comment from the government and it was not immediately clear when access to the website would be restored.

Over two years of court battle 

Wikipedia was blocked on April 29, 2017, due to articles and comments that Ankara believes falsely linked Turkey to various terrorist groups, according to the communications ministry.

The telecommunications authority –– which is required to take such measures to a court within 24 hours –– made this decision by citing a law that enables it to ban access to websites deemed a threat to national security. 

A day later, an Ankara court ruled to ban the Wikipedia.

Wikipedia declined to remove content from the community-generated site, citing its opposition to censorship. 

It petitioned the constitutional court in May 2017 after talks with Turkish officials and a challenge in lower courts failed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us