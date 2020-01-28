TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey slams ‘stillborn’ US Mideast peace plan
So-called 'deal of century' aims at killing the two-state solution and usurping Palestinian lands, says the Turkish foreign ministry.
Turkey slams ‘stillborn’ US Mideast peace plan
This file photo shows the outside of Turkey's foreign ministry in Ankara, Turkey. / AA
January 28, 2020

Turkey on Tuesday slammed the US Mideast peace plan, saying the people and land of Palestine were not for sale.

In an official statement, which came following US President Donald Trump’s press conference in the White House, where he shared details of the so-called "deal of the century", the ministry said the agreement was “stillborn”.

"This is an annexation plan aiming at usurping Palestinian lands and killing two-state solution," the ministry said, adding that Palestinian people and lands cannot be purchased.

Stressing that Jerusalem was a red line in the eyes of Turkey, the statement said Ankara would not let Israel justify its occupation and persecution.

"We will always stand by the brotherly people of Palestine. We will continue to work for an independent Palestine within Palestinian lands."

The statement concluded that Turkey would not support any plan that is not accepted by the Palestinian authorities, adding that peace in the Middle East would not be obtained if policies based on occupation did not end.

On Tuesday, Trump released his oft-delayed plan to end the Israel-Palestine dispute in the White House where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was present, whereas Palestinian authorities were not represented. During the news conference, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital".

Palestine's Hamas decried the terms of the agreement saying: "This deal doesn't worth the paper it's written on and Jerusalem will remain for Palestinians."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us