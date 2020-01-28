WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia battles new bushfire threat as smoke cloaks capital
Bushfires in Australia have killed 33 people and about 1 billion animals since September, while 2,500 homes and an area the size of Greece have been destroyed.
Australia battles new bushfire threat as smoke cloaks capital
A bushfire burns in Bodalla, New South Wales, Australia, Saturday, Jan 25, 2020. Wildfires destroyed more than 3,000 homes and razed more than 10.6 million hectares since September. / AP
January 28, 2020

Australian officials warned communities in bushfire-ravaged eastern states to strengthen fire defences on Tuesday amid forecasts of soaring temperatures and strong winds, as one approaching blaze cloaked the capital in thick smoke.

Bushfires have killed 33 people and about 1 billion animals since September, while 2,500 homes and an area the size of Greece have been destroyed.

Firefighters have used several days of cooler, damper weather across much of the continent to try to gain control of more than 100 blazes still burning before temperatures rise again from mid-week.

One blaze in a national park south of Canberra was upgraded to the emergency warning level, as the emergency services chief told residents to stay on alert, given rising winds could spark spot fires in the suburbs.

People in some areas near in Namadgi National Park were told it was too late to leave.

"Helicopters and large air tankers are water-bombing, establishing containment lines and undertaking aerial surveillance," Canberra's emergency services said in a notice.

"The fire may pose threats to all lives directly in its path," Emergency Services Agency Commissioner Georgeina Whelan told reporters.

"... Firefighters may be unable to prevent a fire from reaching your property. You should not expect a firefighter on your door."

Winds of 5 kph had reached gusts as high as 40 kph (3.1-25 mph), she said, fanning the blaze and worsening conditions.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology and firefighting services were predicting temperatures to top 40 Celsius over the weekend. "Worsening conditions are forecast for later the week so prepare now," the New South Wales Rural Fire Service said on Twitter.

People should clear their properties of any flammable vegetation, while any broken roof tiles should be repaired to protect houses from airborne embers, it said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us