Shells fired by Libya's Haftar forces kill, injure children
Libya's UN-recognised government said warlord Khalifa Haftar targeted a school compound in the capital Tripoli killing and injuring several children.
In this July 3, 2019 file photo, debris covers the ground and an emergency vehicle after an air strike at a detention center in Tajoura, east of Tripoli in Libya. / AP
January 28, 2020

Several children were killed and injured on Tuesday as forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar targeted a school compound in the capital Tripoli, according to the UN-recognised government.

"The tragedy occurred due to the fall of indiscriminate shells fired by the war criminal Khalifa Haftar, one of which landed in the backyard of a school in the Al Hadba Badri area," said a statement by the Government of National Accord.

"Initial reports suggest a number of children were killed and injured," the statement added.

Haftar is 'legionnaire’ - Erdogan

President Erdogan on Tuesday said Haftar did not have any official recognition either in the war-weary country or the international community.

"Haftar is a legionnaire, a paid soldier," Erdogan said during a news conference with his counterpart Macky Sall held in Senegal.

Erdogan added that Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj is recognized as the country's legitimate leader by the UN Security Council and one cannot put him in the same class as Haftar.

He noted that Haftar would take military steps with the financial support provided by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

