Lebanon Parliament passes 2020 budget
Its passage came amid questions over whether projected revenues were realistic in light of economic conditions that have deteriorated since protests against the country's elite erupted in October.
Special forces stand guard, as riot police scuffle with anti-government protesters near the parliament building in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, January 27, 2020. / AP
January 27, 2020

Lebanon's Parliament passed a 2020 budget on Monday, Lebanese media reported, as the country grapples with a debilitating financial crisis.

Anti-government protesters in Beirut on Monday accused Lebanese security forces of using excessive force when they clashed in downtown Beirut.

Major roads leading to the parliament building in the city were blocked by demonstrators to prevent legislators from getting through.

One protester claimed security forces had hit female protesters and handled them aggressively.

"The violence they used today is excessive. We're here with the Lebanese flag only, they started hitting the girls before the men.

"He [the officer] was holding her arm aggressively. This is completely unacceptable," said Nader, one of the demonstrators.

Protesters, who have been demonstrating for more than three months against the ruling elite, which has been running the country since the end of the 1975-90 civil war, have rejected the new 20-member government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab that was announced last week.

