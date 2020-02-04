Partial results from Monday's vote in Iowa kicking off the process to select a Democratic presidential candidate in November's election will be released at 4:00 pm Central Time (2200 GMT), US media reported.

US media outlets quoted Troy Price, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, as telling the campaigns in a tense conference call that about 50 percent of the results would be released later on Tuesday.

More than 16 hours after voters in Iowa attended caucuses on Monday evening to select a Democratic nominee the official results have yet to be released.

The results are usually known within hours of the conclusion of the caucuses, which do not involve a traditional ballot but see voters attending public gatherings and voicing support for the candidate of their choice.

Iowa Democratic Party officials blamed problems with an app for the embarrassing start to the Democratic presidential campaign.

Despite the absence of official results, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, claimed victory, citing partial returns.