TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Vehicle carrying migrants in Turkey overturns, injures 32
The truck overturned in the western province of Canakkale while it was carrying 50 irregular migrants.
Vehicle carrying migrants in Turkey overturns, injures 32
Irregular migrants stand at the roadside next to the overturned vehicle, December 26, 2019 / AA
December 26, 2019

At least 32 people were injured on Thursday when a truck carrying irregular migrants crashed in Aegean Turkey, according to initial reports.

The truck overturned in Canakkale’s Ezine district while it was carrying 50 irregular migrants.

The injured were referred to hospitals for treatment, with seven of them sustaining serious injuries.

The emergency team and gendarmerie immediately rushed to the scene for help.

The migrants who escaped the accident uninjured were transferred to the local gendarmerie command.

The driver of the truck, identified only with initials G.A., was arrested for human trafficking.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us