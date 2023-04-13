Zelenskyy condemns suspected beheading video of Ukrainian soldier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned Russian forces after a gruesome video emerged on social media. It appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner-of-war being beheaded by Russian soldiers. The Kremlin, which has repeatedly denied committing war crimes, says the video is awful-but called for its authenticity to be verified. Lape Olarinoye reports.