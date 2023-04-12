April 12, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ukraine probes video purportedly showing soldier’s beheading
An investigation was launched by Ukraine into a gruesome video circulating on social media that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier by Russian forces. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it barbaric and compared Russia to Daesh. Retired Air Force Colonel, Jeffrey H Fischer has more. #Ukraine #Russia #Zelenskyy
Ukraine probes video purportedly showing soldier’s beheading
Explore