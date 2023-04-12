BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US economy expected to dodge a severe recession in 2023, 2024
The International Monetary Fund has released its estimates for US growth, and they defy some of the worst predictions for disaster that bubbled up in 2022. The US economy is expected to dodge a severe recession, but still see a 1.6% growth in 2023 and 1.1% growth in 2024. That's in part due to monetary tightening, intended to control inflation, but also because of a humbling of lender exuberance after several high-profile bank failures. But the IMF had better news for Turkiye, where it forecasts 3.6 percent growth in 2024, but revised down estimates for 2023 from 3 percent to 2.7 percent. #IMF #USEconomy #TürkiyeEconomy
US economy expected to dodge a severe recession in 2023, 2024
April 12, 2023
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us