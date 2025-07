IMF lowers global growth forecast for 2023 to 2.8%

The International Monetary Fund has lowered the global growth forecast for 2023. It’s now saying that the world’s economy will grow by only 2.8% - down from last year’s 3.4%. Daniel Lacalle, Chief Economist at Tressis explains what factors account for this readjustment. #IMF #globaleconomy #Ukrainewar