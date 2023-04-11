WORLD
Turkish Navy Officially Welcomes Its New Flagship, TCG Anadolu
It's being called the world's first drone carrier. Commissioned on Monday, the TCG Anadolu, which began construction in 2016, was built mostly with domestic parts. It will also be equipped with the country's latest UAVs, the TB3 Bayraktar drones. The multi purpose assault ship, is expected to play a vital role in Türkiye's maritime security, espeically in the heavily contested eastern Mediterraean. Guests: Zoltan Egeresi Political Analyst Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Aydin University
April 11, 2023
