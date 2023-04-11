WORLD
A mysterious helicopter crash in northern Iraq a few weeks ago, is adding the latest sore point between Turkyie and its southern neighbor. The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced it was closing its airspace for flights to and from Sulaimaniyah airport in northern Iraq, citing intensified activities in the region by the PKK terror group. The decision came after two helicopters crashed in Dohuk, killing all those on board. But what alarmed Turkiye, was the aircraft had been carrying PKK-linked terrorists from Syria. The incident fueled claims by Ankara that the PKK was in possession of helicopters, and that it had infiltrated Sulaymaniyah airport. The helicopter's route also raised eyebrows, as it used an irregular flight plan to reach Sulaimaniyah airport from the YPG-controlled city of al-Hasakah in Northern Syria. The closure follows a similar ban placed backed in 2017, after Turkey criticized continued PKK activities in the area. Ankara has launched several operations against the PKK and its affiliates in recent years, including Operation Claw-Sword in Northern Syria and Iraq Guests: Rich Outzen Former US Diplomat Ahmet Uysal Director at ORSAM
Türkiye Closes Airspace From Iraq's Sulaymaniyah Airport Over PKK Threats
April 11, 2023
