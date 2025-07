‘Ai Weiwei: Making Sense’ | ‘The Rossettis’ & ‘Metaverse Hypothesis’

On this episode of Showcase, watch: ‘Ai Weiwei: Making Sense’ 00:02 ‘The Rossettis’ 04:16 The Dial of Destiny 07:26 Metaverse Hypothesis 11:30 The Three Musketeers 14:08 Flip Flop Artist 17:21 Vermeer Exhibition 18:58 The Sun 22:29