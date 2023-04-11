April 11, 2023
Syrian quake survivors resort to recycled material to rebuild homes
The people of quake-hit Syria are facing a daunting challenge of rebuilding their lives after the devastating February earthquakes. With little to no hope of assistance from humanitarian organisations, owners of destroyed homes have resorted to removing steel rebars from the rubble to sell them for recovery efforts. Ilyas Avci has more. #turkiyequakes #rebuildingsyria
