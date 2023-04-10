April 10, 2023
Monday marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday peace accord that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland. US President Joe Biden will fly in on Tuesday night for a short visit before going to the Republic of Ireland. While peace has held, the political process has yet to address many of the issues that underpinned the conflict. #Goodfridayagreement #northernireland
On eve of Good Friday milestone, many begged to differ
