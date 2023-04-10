One year on, why is former PM Imran Khan still popular in Pakistan?

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has completed one year in office. Sharif replaced Imran Khan after he was ousted from power in a vote of no confidence a year ago. But as policy analyst Raza Rumi explains, Khan still remains popular owing to inflation and unemployment amid an economic meltdown. #Pakistan #ShehbazSharif #ImranKhan