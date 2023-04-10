April 10, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is BDS Palestine’s only hope against Israeli occupation? | The InnerView
Palestinian activist Omar Barghouti is a co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, better known as BDS. In a wide-ranging discussion with The InnerView, he tells Imran Garda why he believes the movement is winning hearts and minds around the world and forcing Israel to confront the consequences of its occupation of Palestinian territories.
Is BDS Palestine’s only hope against Israeli occupation? | The InnerView
Explore