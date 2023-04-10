April 10, 2023
China conducts military drills around Taiwan as tensions escalate
China's military says it has "successfully completed" military exercises around Taiwan as it carried out mock live ammunition air strikes near the island, on its third and final day of military drills. Taiwan's military is on high alert, as Beijing also simulated attacks on key targets on the autonomous island. Beijing says this is a stern warning after the Taiwanese president's trip to the US. Kubra Akkoc reports.
