After a long Easter weekend, markets in Asia are trading mostly higher as investors mull the US Federal Reserve's path going forward. Fears of further tightening by the Fed have been tempered by last week's US jobs report that showed modest growth, but not the kind of so-called overheating that would prompt significantly higher rates. The Shanghai Composite fell .44 percent as the Nikkei, Kospi and Hang Seng all showed gains. But Chinese investors have more reason to worry about the long-term future of their domestic economy, as a new report showed a continuing decline in the country's population. It will soon lose its top spot to India. #AsianMarkets #ChinaPopulation #ChinaEconomy
