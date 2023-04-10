BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Iraq, KRG reach deal to restart oil exports to Türkiye
Officials in Baghdad and Erbil have reached a preliminary agreement that ends the Kurdish regional government's ability to carry out independent oil exports. Turkiye had halted flows via a pipeline to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan from Iraq's Kirkuk fields. That's after the International Chamber of Commerce ordered Ankara and Baghdad to pay each other compensation in a long-running arbitration dispute. Iraq's central government, which considers independent Kurdish oil exports illegal, accused Turkiye of violating their 1973 agreement by trading oil with the KRG without its consent. Turkish Energy Ministry said the ICC ordered Iraq to compensate for several violations concerning the case. #IraqPolitics #TürkiyePolitics #OilDeal
Iraq, KRG reach deal to restart oil exports to Türkiye
April 10, 2023
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us