Austrialia joins EU, US in kicking TikTok off govt phones
The video-sharing platform TikTok has a billion active users. If those people were citizens of a country, it would be the third largest in the world. But regulators in some of the app's biggest markets, like the United States, fear it will allow the Chinese government to intrude into their citizens' privacy, interfere in their political systems and induce psychological harm among young people. And it's not just the US. A few years ago, Australia enjoyed a cordial trade relationship with China. Now, as relations sour, officials in Canberra are taking aim at the app and drawing the ire of their counterparts in Beijing. Is there any solution? Wilson Dizard has more. #AustralianPolitics #TikTokBan #ChinaPolitics
Austrialia joins EU, US in kicking TikTok off govt phones
April 10, 2023
