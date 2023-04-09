Israeli settlers enter Al Aqsa compound under police guard

It has been a flashpoint week in Israel and Palestine, with footage going viral of dozens of Palestinian worshippers being beaten during Ramadan prayers in the Al Aqsa mosque compound. Five days on, and Israeli police are still encroaching on the compound, this time with Jewish worshippers, triggering fears of renewed conflict. Priyanka Navani reports. #alaqsa #israel #palestine