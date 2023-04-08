WORLD
Africa Matters: Rwanda's Road to Reconciliation
This week, we are in Rwanda's capital Kigali, where people remember the darkest period in their history. In just 100 days in 1994, more than a million people were killed in a genocide against the Tutsis. We look at how some Rwandans are trying ensure it never happens again. And Zimbabwe’s once-wealthy commercial farmers face poverty as they await more than $3B in compensation for being forced out of their farms more than two decades ago. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. #africamatters
April 8, 2023
