April 7, 2023
US report blames Trump administration for chaotic Kabul withdrawal
The Biden Administration is defending itself and pointing fingers at the previous presidency over the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in 2021. The Administration now says the chaos that erupted at the Kabul Airport during that withdrawal was likely inevitable. David Dunn from University of Birmingham weighs in. #Kabulwithdrawal #Afghanistanwar #Biden
