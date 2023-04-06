April 6, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Unions hold day of strikes in France after talks with prime minister fail
Protests have broken out across France on the 11th day of national strikes against government pensions reforms. Hundreds of thousands of people have gathered in cities across the country to demonstrate against President Macron's plans to raise the retirement age. It's sparked months of public anger and there have been clashes in the capital. Lape Olarinoye has more.
