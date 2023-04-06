April 6, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Macron and Von der Leyen meet Xi to discuss trade, war in Ukraine
The leaders of France and the EU are in China, where they are hoping to persuade president Xi Jingping to use his influence over Russia to bring an end to its war in Ukraine. They're also bringing a warning to Beijing - not to supply Russia with weapons, which US officials believe China has been considering. Adam Hancock has the latest.
Macron and Von der Leyen meet Xi to discuss trade, war in Ukraine
Explore