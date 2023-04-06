April 6, 2023
Chinese aircraft carrier in drills near Taiwan as tension rises
Taiwan's defence ministry says one Chinese aircraft carrier and three warships have been detected around the self-ruled island. The statement came hours after Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday. Srikanth Kondapalli from Jawaharlal Nehru University weighs in. #China #Taiwan #KevinMcCarthy
