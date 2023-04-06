Tsai and McCarthy acclaim strong ties after meeting in California

Taiwan's defence ministry says one Chinese aircraft carrier and three warships have been detected around the self-ruled island. The statement came hours after Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday. It's the highest diplomatic visit by a Taiwanese leader on US soil since 1979, despite threats of retaliation by China. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.