Belarusian president on two-day visit to Moscow for talks

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko will meet his ally and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow during a two-day visit. The Kremlin says the leaders will discuss Lukashenko's call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. They will also discuss bilateral relations and other issues. Ulrich Brueckner from Stanford University in Berlin weighs in. #Lukashenko #Putin #Ukrainewar