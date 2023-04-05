April 5, 2023
Finland becomes 31st member of NATO military alliance
Finland has become the 31st member of NATO-- a setback for Russia's Vladimir Putin who had repeatedly warned against the expansion of the western alliance before he launched the war in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said by attacking his neighbour, the Russian leader has triggered exactly what he'd sought to prevent. Oliver Whitfield Miocic has more.
