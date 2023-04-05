Azerbaijan Dismisses Iran's Warnings Over Baku's Growing Ties With Israel

Azerbaijan had tough words for its neighbor to the south, warning that no one could speak to it in a menacing tone. On Monday, the country's defence minister criticised Iran, and the comments it made about Azerbaijan's co-operation with Israel. Tehran recently condemned Israel's top diplomat, who said his country, together with Baku, was forming a united front against Iran. Last week the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Israel met in West Jerusalem, as Baku prepared to open its first embassy, which will be located in Tel Aviv. The two countries have shared close security and energy ties for decades and have also opposed Iran's policies in the region. Azerbaijan saw tensions flare up with its southern neighbor throughout most of last year, following a string of military drills Iran held near its border. Ties between Baku and Tehran deteriorated following the 2020 Karabakh war, where Azerbaijan came out victorious, reclaiming lost territory from Armenia. Iran, which also shares a border with Armenia, has been one of Yerevan's main military backers. Guests: Eldad Ben Aharon Researcher at Peace Research Institute Frankfurt Farid Shafiyev Chairman of the Centre of Analysis of International Relations