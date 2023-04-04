WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bulgaria’s 5th Election in Two Years Ends With No Clear Winner
Bulgarians went to the polls for the fifth time in two years hoping to take the country out of the political deadlock and towards a stable coalition. The centre-right block GERB-SDS, led by Boyko Borrisov came out first with over 26 percent. It's closely followed by former Prime Minister's Kiril Petkov's We Continue the Change-led alliance with nearly 25 percent. The two main blocs have been struggling to form a stable coalition, leading to a deeply fragmented parliament and a string of interim governments. But the pro-Russia Revival party has seen a rise in support and came third in the ballot. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
Bulgaria’s 5th Election in Two Years Ends With No Clear Winner
April 4, 2023
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us