It Happened at the World’s Fair Turns 60 | ‘Manet/Degas’ & Olivier Awards

On this episode of Showcase, watch: It Happened at the World’s Fair Turns 60 00:02 ‘Manet / Degas’ 03:29 'Gerard Richter: 100 Works for Berlin' 06:15 Olivier Awards 08:47 Rediscovered Brueghel 10:02 Abba’s ‘Rİng Ring’ Turns 50 11:42 Borsalino Museum 12:54 Baaba Maal New Album 15:52 Baby Eiffel 18:57 Tunisian Fashion 20:54 Admont Library 22:47