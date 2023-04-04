WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia Gets Closer to Joining China-Led SCO and Cuts Oil Production In Defiance of US
Saudi Arabia, a long-time US ally, has taken a step closer to joining a security bloc that many say wants to challenge NATO and other Western-led institutions. Last week, the Saudi cabinet approved measures to become the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation's newest dialogue partner. It's the latest move by Riyadh in its search for alternate economic and security partnerships. The SCO, established in 2001 as a political, economic, and security group, comprises China, Russia, and several Central Asian states. The group later expanded to include India and Pakistan, with Iran becoming the newest full member in November. Last month, bitter rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran also agreed to re-establish diplomatic ties in a Chinese-brokered deal. Riyadh, which for decades had close security and political ties with the US, has been pursuing new trade and security deals further east. That shift has raised eyebrows in Washington, including Saudi Arabia's latest announcement that it will cut oil production by half a million barrels a day. So is Saudi Arabia forging a new path directly opposed to US interests? Guests: Jacopo Scita Policy Fellow at Bourse and Bazaar Foundation James Dorsey Senior Fellow at the National University of Singapore
Saudi Arabia Gets Closer to Joining China-Led SCO and Cuts Oil Production In Defiance of US
April 4, 2023
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us