Google to make cuts to employee benefits and office supplies

Google's finance chief Ruth Porat has announced the company is making cuts to employee services, the latest in a string of efforts to trim the fat within the tech sector. The company said it's cutting back on fitness classes, staplers, tape, and the frequency of laptop replacement for employees. The cost-cutting measures come as Google goes through its most severe era of austerity in almost two decades. Google's employees can count themselves lucky that they're not victims of layoffs, which have claimed more than 300 thousand jobs across the tech sector since the start of 2022, according to industry tracker layoffs.fyi, A third of those were in January alone, with the pace of pink slips slowing since then. #TechSector #Google #USEconomy