April 3, 2023
WORLD
50 years ago, Martin Cooper made the first cell phone call
Behind me is Marty Cooper - he's a American engineer who exactly fifty years ago made the first mobile call while standing on sixth Avenue in New York. He recalls there being silence on the line BUT those cumbersome hand held devices have turned into today's smartphones which have now become a necessity for all ages. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.
