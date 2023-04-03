Burkina Faso's ruling military junta denies carrying out executions

Burkina Faso's ruling military junta has issued a denial, after a video emerged showing the execution of six teenage boys by men wearing military uniforms. Authorities have also expelled two French journalists as part of a crackdown on media investigating alleged human rights abuses. Burkina Faso has been battling an Al Qaeda and Daesh-led insurgency for years, but many civilians say they are more scared of their own military. Shoaib Hasan has the details.