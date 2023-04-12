April 12, 2023
WORLD
How are Filipinos reacting the presence of US soldiers in the Philippines?
The Philippines and the US will carry out their biggest-ever joint military drill between April 11th and 28th. This year's joint military exercise known as 'Balikatan' aims to counter China's growing regional influence in the South China Sea. Tess del Rosario from the Asia Research Institute in Singapore explains. #Philippines #USA #Balikatan
