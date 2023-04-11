April 11, 2023
President Biden to visit Northern Ireland to mark peace deal anniversary
US President Joe Biden begins a five day visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday. His trip marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement which ended the three decades long conflict in the North. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #joebiden #goodfridayagreement #northernireland
