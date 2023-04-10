April 10, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
One person killed, six injured in Tel Aviv
At least one person has been killed in what authorities are calling a terror attack in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. The victim, an Italian tourist, was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people at a popular seaside park on Friday night. Omar H Rahman, Fellow at Middle East Council on Global Affairs, weighs in on the Israeli-Palestine tensions. #AlAqsaRaids #Israel #Netanyahu
