John Craxton: Drawn to Light Exhibition at Istanbul’s Mesher

British artist John Craxton once said; 'Life is more important than art'. He was a free spirit with no obsession for fame or money. All he wanted to do was to live under the sunshine and paint pleasure. So, in 1946 he visited Greece and it was love at first sight. Three years later, he saw Istanbul and fell for its culture and colours. And just recently, our presenter Esra Durust was joined at Istanbul's Mesher by writer Ian Collins who told her more about the late artist's decades-long obsession with the Mediterranean.