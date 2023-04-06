WORLD
Is Meloni losing support in Italy over her backing of Ukraine?
Polls in Italy show public support for sending weapons to Ukraine has plummeted. Despite that, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says she will continue to back Kyiv because, in her words, “it is right to do so”. However, it’s not just the general public who is not fully behind her position on Ukraine. Even her own party and coalition partners appear to be losing the will to continue to send support. Silvio Berlusconi even went as far as blaming Ukraine’s President Zlensky for provoking the conflict. So can Meloni stay the course? Guests: Brunello Rosa Visiting professor at Bocconi University. Valeria Fargion Professor of Political Science at the University of Florence Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by Philip Hampsheir, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
April 6, 2023
