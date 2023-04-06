Why is the raid on Al Aqsa by Israeli forces a 'clear violation of the status quo’?

Israeli police have stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City as Palestinians were worshipping during Ramadan. It's the second night in a row that Israeli soldiers have attacked worshippers at the holy site and made arrests. Palestine analyst Tahani Mustafa has more.