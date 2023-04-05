April 5, 2023
WORLD
Türkiye 2023: Important dates in the electoral calendar
On May 14, millions will cast their ballots to choose Türkiye's next president, as well as members of parliament. The Supreme Election Council, which oversees the electoral process in the country, has issued certain dates to ensure protocols are met well ahead of the polling date. Here’s a look at key dates of the country’s election calendar. #TürkiyeElections #May14
