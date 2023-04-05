April 5, 2023
Trump says 'fake case' was brought to interfere with 2024 vote
Former US President Donald Trump lashed out, after being indicted on 34 felony charges of falsifying financial documents. This is the first time any US president has been charged with a crime and it may not be the last, as Trump faces three, potentially more serious, investigations; while he runs for president again. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.
