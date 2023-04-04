WORLD
Supporters Wave Serbian and Russian Flags As Jakov Milatovic Wins Montenegro’s Presidential Run-Off
It's the end of an era in Montenegro as one of the longest standing Balkan leaders Milo Djukanovic has suffered the biggest setback of his career following a presidential election run-off. Djukanovic has been defeated by the former Ecomony Minister Jakov Milatovic who won about 60 percent of the votes, and has been backed by the governing majority. Djukanovic had ruled the small Balkan nation for more than three decades, and led his country to independence from Serbia and later into NATO. Milatovic's win has sparked different reactions across the region as he is backed by the Serbian Orthodox Church and is seen as pro-Serbian. In his victory speech, he promised to focus on his country's EU path but many are not convinced by his pro-Western views as his supporters were seen waving Serbian and Russian flags during the celebrations. Mirjana Miladinovic reports from Podgorica. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
April 4, 2023
