What to expect from Trump’s court appearance on Tuesday

Donald Trump is facing dozens of criminal charges, some of them felonies. The former US president will appear in court in New York City to answer questions about more than $100,000 of hush money allegedly paid to a porn star. Joe Siracusa from Curtin University weighs in on what to expect. #DonaldTrump #NewYorkGrandJury #StormyDaniels