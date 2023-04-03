April 3, 2023
NATO confirms that Finland will join the military alliance on Tuesday
NATO's secretary general has confirmed Finland will officially join the military alliance on Tuesday. Finland will become the latest member of the world's biggest military alliance after applying for membership alongside Sweden because of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Jaroslaw Strozyk from the University of Wroclaw unpacks what Finland can offer NATO. #NATO #Finland #Sweden
